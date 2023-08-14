R Sarathkumar on FEFSI's New Rules: 'The Statement is Absurd, We Need Lots of Talent' | Exclusive

Veteran Tamil actor R Sarathkumar is the latest star to have reacted to new guidelines laid down by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), which stated that “only Tamil artists should be employed in Tamil films." In an exclusive interview with News18, the Por Thozhil star shared his thoughts on the new rule and called it ‘absurd.’ He added that such a rule will not help Tamil cinema grow.

“I think the statement that was made was absurd and I don’t think it can happen that way. I don’t think only Tamil actors can act in Tamil Nadu. We’ll start scrutinising who is Tamil? The entertainment industry has no language. I should be acting in Bhojpuri, I should act in Marathi films, I should act in Bengali films, I should act in Hindi films. I should act in all the languages that are possible," he told us.

“There shouldn’t be a language thrust into saying that Tamil Nadu will have only Tamil actors. It doesn’t grow that way. Then growth will not be good. How many people will watch this? We need lots of talents (that need to be) recognised and the talents/actors can act in any other languages they wish. So I don’t think it is a good law to have," Sarathkumar added.

The actor’s last theatrical release, Por Thozhil, recently dropped on Sony Liv. The actor played a cop yet again in the film. While the film became a hit theatrically and is also receiving love following its online release, the actor hinted that the film will have a sequel. Watch the full interview below:

The actor has a number of movies in the pipeline. This includes Bandra, Criminal and Nirangal Moondru, among others.