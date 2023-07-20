R Sarathkumar-starrer Por Thozhil To Have Its OTT Release By Month End?

Tamil film Por Thozhil is set for an OTT release on Sony Liv. The film was released in theatres on June 9. Initially, it was scheduled to premiere on OTT on July 9, but the makers decided to postpone its digital release because it is performing well at the box office. Now, according to reports, the film is likely to have its OTT release on July 28. No official confirmation has been given yet.

Por Thozhil is a crime thriller, directed by Vignesh Raja and produced by Samir Nair, Deepak Segal, Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi. The cast of the movie includes R Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan and Nikhila Vimal as the leads. The film follows two officers with different personalities and ages, who try to uncover the mystery revolving around a series of murders. It is having a successful run in Tamil Nadu. The movie has collected more than Rs 50 crore worldwide. Film critic Manoj Kumar R spoke about the film in a portal. He said, “Vignesh Raja has a strong grasp of what he wants to convey through Por Thozhil. While the main focus of the movie is the police investigation into serial murders, it also delves into the deeper theme of societal awareness regarding mental health.”

In an interview, Vignesh Raja talked about the characters of his film. He said that he made such characters that the audience would find relatable. “We wanted the audience to align with the characters, and this meant that we created rooted and flawed characters. They should have their fair share of idiosyncrasies and insecurities. The audience has changed now. They appreciate vulnerability in rooted cinema. A star vehicle is a different ballgame. We didn’t think of it as a risk,” he said.

When asked about the choice of the actors for his film, Vignesh said that Ashok Selvan was a college friend and Sarathkumar was chosen because he had an intimidating aura, which was perfect for the role. “We thought of Sarath sir for the senior officer’s role for two reasons. One, he has an intimidating air about him. He’s a very nice person but if he isn’t smiling when you meet him, you do feel intimidated! Two, he is a classy person — the way he speaks and moves. We felt that was just what this role needed.”