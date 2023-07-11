Raai Laxmi's Jaw-Dropping Pictures Take Internet By Storm; Check Them Out

South actress Raai Laxmi makes her fans’ hearts flutter with her charm. From elegant petite dresses to effortlessly chic casual outfits, she never misses out on introducing new fashion trends. Recently, she dropped a few pictures that are making a huge buzz on the internet. Her fashion sense often makes quite a stir on social media and this time was no different. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a bralette, which she paired up with an oversized cardigan. Keeping it minimal with a stroke of mascara, well-defined eyebrows, and a subtle lip colour, Raai Laxmi is a sight to behold. Raai Laxmi rounded off her look with a messy hair bun and chocolate in her hand. She accessorised her outfit with an elegant neckpiece and a pair of rings.

She struck a bunch of poses with a bowl of chips and chocolate in hand. Raai Laxmi wrote, “I count memories, not calories” in the caption. Fans have showered her with lots of praise and compliments in the comment section.

Recently, Raai Laxmi gave a glimpse of her London vacation. She was seen all decked up in a white crop top, which she teamed up with cargo pants featuring ruched detailing. The pictures went viral on social media. The caption of the post reads, “Fashion has to reflect who u are! Vacay Vibes”.

Raai Laxmi has been a part of highly acclaimed films including Mankatha, Dhaam Dhoom, Vaamanan, and Bholaa. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara. Then she went on to appear in films such as Julie 2, Attahasa, Irumbu Kuthirai, Cinderella, Mayamohini, Adhinayakudu, and more. Currently, she has some big projects in her kitty, which include Janata Bar, DNA, Anandha Bhairavi, and Wolf. Written and directed by Vinu Venkatesh, Wolf features Prabhudeva, Anju Kurian, and RJ Ramesh Thilak, alongside Raai Laxmi in lead roles.