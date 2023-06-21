Raanjhanaa's Winning Combo Dhanush And Aanand L Rai To Collaborate On New Love Story: Report

A decade has passed since the release of the film Raanjhanaa, a movie that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many. Not only did it captivate audiences with its compelling story, but it also marked the remarkable Bollywood debut of South star Dhanush. Now, to celebrate the special occasion, exciting reports have been circulating, suggesting that Dhanush and acclaimed director Aanand L Rai are preparing to join forces once again for a romantic film, “with action in its backdrop.” If all goes according to plan, this upcoming project will mark their third collaboration, as they previously collaborated for Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles.

Sharing details about the projects, a source close to Pinkvilla said, “The script is in the works for a while now and Aanand L Rai is finally ready to take the film on floors early next year. Both the actor and director have met multiple times over the last few months and have signed the dotted lines very recently.”

The decision to announce the new film around the anniversary of Raanjhanaa is because it is a special film for the director. According to the reports, Aanand L Rai and his team are preparing to make an announcement to celebrate the ten-year milestone of this musical love story.

The upcoming untitled project will be set in the heartland of India, following the tradition of Aanand L Rai’s previous successful films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Raanjhanaa. While Dhanush will play the male lead, there are reports that the makers are actively searching for a prominent actress who can portray the female lead.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently busy shooting his upcoming film, Captain Miller, helmed by director Arun Matheshwaran. It has also been revealed that the actor will soon commence shooting for his 50th film, tentatively titled D50, where he will take on the role of director as well. Additionally, the talented actor has numerous other projects lined up with esteemed directors such as Sekhar Kammula, Mari Selvaraj, Vetrimaaran and Nelson Dilipkumar.