Raashi Khanna Is Summer-Ready In An Aquamarine Tea-Length Dress; Watch

Raashi Khanna is one of the most stylish-looking actresses in the entertainment industry. Today, she was spotted coming out of the airport and her simple yet stylish outfit left fans in awe. The star showcased her impeccable style in the eye-catching ensemble, garnering heaps of praise from her devoted fan base.

Raashi Khanna, known for her fashion sense and versatile acting skills, effortlessly turned heads as she stepped out in the chic aquamarine colour green dress. The outfit, perfectly tailored to her figure, accentuated her natural beauty and radiance. With its vibrant hue and contemporary design, the dress exemplified her keen eye for fashion and trendsetting choices. Completing the look with minimalistic accessories, Raashi allowed the dress to take center stage. Her hair, styled straight, cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her overall appearance. Her makeup was flawlessly done, enhancing her features and showcasing her natural glow. The video, shared by Viral Bhayani, went viral in no seconds.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Words such as “amazing," “stunning," and “gorgeous" flooded the comments section, reflecting the immense adoration for the talented actress. One of the fans wrote, “Lks amazing.” Another wrote, “Super”

top videos

The actress, who has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances, continues to win hearts not only with her acting skills but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Her choice of attire reflects her confidence and individuality, setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashi Khanna was last seen in the Tamil-language spy action-thriller film Sarder. P. S. Mithran wrote and directed the movie, and S. Lakshman Kumar produced it under his banner, Prince Pictures. It featured Karthi in the main role and was a huge hit and also became one of the top-grossing Tamil films of 2022.