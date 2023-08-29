Raashi Khanna Looks Ravishing In Her Traditional Look In Pink Saree

Raashi Khanna is one of the most promising actors in the film industry. She has been a part of some of the most exciting projects across various languages and has garnered a lot of love from the audience for her performance. She started out as a supporting actress in the 2013 film Madras Café but has since established herself as a leading heroine in the industry. Some of the notable works of the actress include Jai Lava Kusa, Supreme, Bengal Tiger and Tholi Pema. Apart from showcasing her acting abilities, Raashi has been in the news for her fashion choices as well.

Raashi Khanna is quite active on social media as well and is often seen sharing her latest looks with her fans. Recently, the actress shared pictures of her latest outfit which has impressed netizens on social media. In the latest post shared on Instagram, Raashi looks stunning in a pink shimmering saree that highlights her extraordinary looks. The actress looked gorgeous with her long shrug and feathery hands, which added an extra dash of glitz to her whole outfit. She also wore a neckpiece and earrings that perfectly matched her look. She captioned the picture, “A canvas of tradition and creativity..! Absolutely loved this one..! #sareelove."

As soon as the actress uploaded the picture, her fans were in awe to see her beauty and elegance. Many of her fans went to the comments section to praise her new look. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous fabulous Raashi." Another fan commented, “The personification of beauty." The whole photoshoot of the actress in the traditional attire was for GlobalSpa Magazine.

Raashi Khanna was last seen in Amazon Prime’s popular web series Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon. The show turned out to be a huge success and people loved her performance in the series. She will next be seen in Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film is a hijack action drama, directed by Sagar Ambe and Pushkar Ojha.