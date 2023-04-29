Raashii Khanna ‘Never Thought’ She Would Get A Strong Character In Dharma's Yodha

Actress Raashii Khanna, who is known for her performances in films like World Famous Lover and Tholi Prema, is excited about her new project, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She is playing a “strong” character in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra, something she never thought she would get a chance to do, that too, in a KJo film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raashii talked about her role in Yodha and why it is amazing. She said: “In Yodha, it’s one of the most amazing characters that I am playing. I never thought I would get a character like that in a Dharma film, where it’s strong, and when you see the film, you will know that it’s again one of the stronger roles. It’s not that aayi, gaayi, chali gayi (it’s not a blink-and-miss type of role).”

Raashii Khanna has been paired opposite several renowned stars such as Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR, among others. About her next co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, she thinks they “look amazing” together onscreen. “There are songs, and Sid and I look amazing together. I remember we both were watching this (scene), and I was like, ‘Hum bahut ache lag rahein hai na saath mein (we are looking so good together).’ He was also laughing, he said haan (yes),” she revealed.

Growing up, the actress always saw Dharma heroines spreading their magic onscreen in sarees. So, when Raashii got a chance in a Karan Johar film, she thought she would also get to wear one and shoot scenes at picturesque locations. But that did not happen in Yodha, as she is playing “a very strong character” but she did get to do other things like “look pretty” and “be happy” in songs.

“When I was growing up, for me films were these glossy… saree pehni hai. Saree ka sapna pura nai hua mera abhi tak is Dharma film mein (my dream to wear a saree has not been fulfilled in this Dharma film yet), but you know the other thing like you look pretty, and you just want to be happy, and woh sab tha gaanon mein (these are in the songs). But otherwise, it is a very strong character that I play, so I think for me it was a very good balance. But I told Karan (Johar) ‘you have to give me a film where I am wearing a saree, where I am the typical Dharma heroine.’ But yea, I mean for me that is sort of an example where I can say that it’s not just for insiders anymore. Like you can make your way through,” the actress told the publication.

Raashii Khanna was last seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s Farzi, which streams on Prime Video. She played the role of a bank officer on a mission.

Yodha will release in theatres on September 15 this year.

