Raatan Lambiyan Singer Anees Kaur Marries Goldie Sohel; Sonakshi Sinha, Jasmin Bhasin Send Love

Singers Asees Kaur and Goldie Behl got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The newlyweds took to Instagram share a bundle of dreamy pictures from their happy day. They also added, “Waheguru Tera Shukar Hai ” in the caption. The couple complemented each other pink and pastel outfits. While Asees looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit, Goldie looked elegant in a white sherwani and pink turban. The couple donned their brightest smiles. The pictures were clicked inside a Gurudwara.

The photos went viral in no time. Fans, well-wishers and many celebs dropped in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Sonakshi Sinha took to the comments section and wrote, “Omg congratulations Asees and Goldie!!! Yeh jodi blockbuster hai (this pair is a blockbuster)." Jasmin Bhasin, on the other hand, wrote, “Wow wow congratulations, party chahaiye (need party) @aseeskaurmusic.”

Have a look :

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Congratulations Asees,” while Hina Khan commented, “Congratulations Asees, so happy for both of you.” Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Tulsi Kumar and Yuvika Chaudhary also congratulated the newest couple in tinsel town.

Speaking about the wedding, Asees had earlier shared with ANI, “Life has come to a beautiful full circle for me this year. Who knew that studio sessions around a heartbreak song would eventually lead to one of the most beautiful love stories of my life. The entire credit for the planning and preparation of our wedding goes to my sister Deedar since Goldie and I have been very occupied with our professional commitments.”

She further added, ”Post the wedding we will be travelling to Amritsar to pay our respects at the Golden Temple. We will go on our honeymoon post my show in London next month. Not only is this my debut show at a massive arena in the UK but it’s also my first live show after my marriage which makes it even more special for me. I’ll be debuting my Sufi set and also paying a homage to Sidhu Moose Wala. Exciting times ahead.”