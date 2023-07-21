Rachana Inder To Star In Raghu Hassan’s Naanu Matthu Gunda 2

Director Raghu Haasan is currently occupied with the filming of the sequel to Naanu Matthu Gunda in Mysuru. The upcoming movie focuses on the dog as the main character and boasts an intriguing ensemble cast. While the director has kept the cast a secret, it has been revealed that Rachana Inder, famous for her role in Love Mocktail, will portray the female lead in the film.

The sequel, produced by Poem Pictures, features songs composed by RP Patnaik and a background score by Ritwik Muralidhar. The film’s dialogue is written by Rohit, Raman, and Tanvik G, while V Nagendra Prasad will be handling the lyrics.

Rachana Inder, who recently joined the team, has already completed a couple of days of shooting. An official announcement about her involvement and further details about the male lead will be made soon.

Rachana Inder, the promising young talent, has previously been part of multi-starrer films. However, she finally played as the solo female lead in Shashank’s Love 360. Reflecting on her journey, Rachana expressed that when she entered the industry, she never considered whether she was the sole heroine or not. Her focus was on the story and the quality of the projects. Working on Love 360 and other projects like Love Mocktail, Tribble Riding, has helped her grow as an actor.

Naanu Matthu Gunda is a Kannada comedy film directed and produced by Raghu Hassan, which was released in 2020. It featured a prominent Labrador character, showcasing a beautiful bond between a dog and a man.

Raghu shared in an interview that the first part of the movie showcased the strong bond between Hero Shivraj KR Pete and the dog, Goon. While filming the last part of the movie, the idea of creating a sequel arose. The makers had a plan in place that if Part 1 performed well at the box office, they would proceed with making a sequel. Thankfully, the movie was well-received by the audience and performed admirably at the ticket counters, leading to the realization of their plan, and the decision to create a sequel was confirmed.