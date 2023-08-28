Radhika Narayan Looks Ravishing In A Magenta Printed Saree

Radhika Narayan is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada entertainment industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actress is also known for her active social media presence. She has recently shared a couple of photos from her latest photo session, capturing the attention of her followers on her Instagram account.

In the shared images, Radhika Narayan looks elegant in her traditional avatar. She draped a magenta-coloured printed saree, which she teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. The actress chose minimal makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. She rounded off her look with a black bindi and a statement earring. She looked stunning as always. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Red Alert!" in the caption.

Seeing the post, fans expressed their admiration with comments like “How beautiful, “Pretty," and “Cutie."

Radhika Narayan loves to travel, and her Instagram handle is the proof. Six days ago, the actress dropped a photo from her recent vacation to Pondicherry. In the shared image, Radhika Narayan is seen sitting on a tree trunk by the beach and enjoying the stormy-looking weather. She is seen donning a vibrant red-hued sleeveless dress and keeping her hair open as she poses for the lens. “My back to the world, with a sea of opportunities ahead," reads the caption.

On the professional front, Radhika Narayan started her career journey in the Kannada cinema industry in 2015 with the thriller film Rangi Taranga. It is directed by Anup Bhandari. In the movie, she portrayed the lead role of Indu Suvarna, the wife of Gautam Suvarna, portrayed by Nirup Bhandari. The film was a huge hit and received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and the audience. It also made it onto the list of productions eligible for the 88th Academy Awards. After this, she never looked back. She worked on projects including U-Turn, Hottegagi Genu Bategagi, and Mundina Nildana, to name a few.

She was recently seen in the Kannada-language mystery thriller film Shivaji Surathkal 2. The movie was directed by Akash Srivatsa and featured Ramesh Aravind alongside Radhika Narayan in lead roles. The film was produced jointly by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda. It