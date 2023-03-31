Radhika Pandit Shares Pics From Her Trip To Undisclosed Location, Fans React

If there is an ideal couple that fans look up to in the Kannada film industry, it is Radhika Pandit and Yash. The picture-perfect couple treats their fans with photos of their vacations as well as personal lives often. While most of their vacation pics are of both of them enjoying a little breather from work in some picturesque location, it seems this time Radhika has gone solo.

Radhika recently shared a few photos of a trip from an undisclosed location. She is seen in a fancy black top and cream-colored pants while we see green meadows and pastures in the background. She has not revealed the location, nor has she mentioned if she is with Yash, leaving her fans to keep playing the guessing game,

Many fans have deduced that the photos are from someplace in Europe while others are saying that they may be from Australia. What everyone agrees upon is that Radhika is looking ravishing and people have been complimenting her in the comments section. Radhika has captioned the post," Captured moments of capturing and being captured Have a great weekend all”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqchJ4QuJtA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Earlier, on the occasion of Ugadi, she dropped a few pictures and greeted her fans on the occasion. Radhika was seen wearing traditional clothing. She added earrings and a necklace as accessories to her ensemble. Radhika chose to wear very little makeup and had her hair knotted in the back. She is pictured posing alongside her husband Yash in one of the images.

Radhika Pandit has films like Mr and Mrs Ramchari, Krishnan Love Story, Drama, and Moggina Manasu to her credit. She has also worked in the television show Nandagokula where she first met Yash. The duo fell in love while collaborating on the show and were married in a lavish ceremony in 2016. They have two children together.

