Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after they were clicked together leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. Following that, there have been several reports floating around that claim Parineeti and Raghav are quite serious about each other and have been going out for dinner and lunch dates quite often. Amid speculations, the AAP leader was asked about his relationship with Parineeti Chopra, his reaction might just be an indication of something.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, Raghav Chadha was questioned about his rendezvous with Parineeti Chopra, just when he was coming out of the Parliament. With a smile plastered across his face, Raghav shared, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

The reporter then asked him about his marriage plans. To that, Raghav responded, “Aapko bataenge jab karenge to (Will let you know when I get married)." The reporter shoots another question pertaining to him creating a suspense. The AAP leader reacted, “No suspense. I am telling you, I will inform when I get married."

Hehe! @raghav_chadha That smile.Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawal kariye, Parineeti ke nahi kariye. Video zaroor dekhiye! pic.twitter.com/CJhsUNkhP3 — Mohak (@mohak_kohli) March 24, 2023

For the unversed, a source recently confirmed to Hindustan Times that Parineeti and Raghav are dating. The source revealed, “Yes, Parineeti and Raghav are dating, and they couldn’t be happier about it. They have known each other for quite a long time, and it was only recently their bond bloomed into this relationship. They connected over travel and food. They are in a very safe space when it comes to their relationship which is why they are not bothered about stepping out together. They are really enjoying this new phase of their life."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila which is the biopic of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. The real-life story will see Dosanjh playing the titular role. The music for the biopic has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman. It marks Ali’s fourth collaboration with the composer after Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015).

