Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra Fell In Love In Punjab? Here's What We Know

Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have been dominating the headlines. As per several media reports, the rumoured couple is preparing to get married soon. And now a new report in ETimes reveals how their love story began. It is claimed that Parineeti and Raghav crossed paths for the first time in Punjab while she was filming there. The duration of their relationship is currently unknown, but it is reported to be at least six months, given that talks of marriage have allegedly surfaced.

The report further stated that even though Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not explicitly confirmed their relationship, it is a common trend these days to not admit to such things. A few days back, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora extended his congratulations to the alleged couple.

Parineeti and Raghav have chosen not to disclose any information about their relationship status. Recently, Parineeti was questioned by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and she had to face inquiries regarding a potential wedding. In a video shared by a paparazzo, one of the photographers can be heard asking Parineeti, “Ma’am, can you confirm whether the news about your wedding is true?" Several other photographers approached the actress for confirmation, to which she responded with a smile. One of the paparazzi even commented, “blushing, blushing."

Meanwhile, Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti’s co-star in Code Name: Tiranga, has confirmed that her wedding with Raghav is taking place. In an interview with DNA, Harrdy expressed his happiness, stating that he is thrilled that the wedding is finally happening, and wished her good luck. Furthermore, Harrdy disclosed that they had talked about marriage during their work on Code Name: Tiranga. “When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy,'" he added.

Recently, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were seen together at Delhi airport, which further intensified the rumours of their wedding. According to various media outlets, Parineeti may be getting married to the politician “very soon." Amid these rumours, Raghav and Parineeti were photographed together at the Delhi airport. It was previously claimed that Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They attended the London School of Economics together.

