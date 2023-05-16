Raghav Chadha Blushes as Parineeti Chopra Teases Her In-Laws in UNSEEN Engagement Video, Watch

A new video from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement has surfaced online and it is all things cute! In the video, shared by a paparazzo, the Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader were seen taking the centre stage with singer Mika Singh standing next to them. Addressing her family, Parineeti seemingly revealed that her family was asking her to find a man soon.

Pointing at Raghav, Parineeti asked her family, “Hun theek hai? (Is it okay now?)." The Chopra family replied with a loud cheer. Addressing her in-laws, the Chadhas, Parineeti said, “Now Chadhas, do you approve?" The family replied with a cheer as well. The interaction left Raghav blushing. He then teased Parineeti back by saying that the Chadhas were louder. Surprised, Parineeti asked her family to scream louder.

The actress then joined Mika to sing Mera Laung Gawacha, with Raghav also singing along to the track. Watch the adorable video below:

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

They then shared a joint note in which they thanked everyone for all the love. “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us." “A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," Parineeti and Raghav said in the note shared on their respective social media accounts.