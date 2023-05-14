Raghav Chadha Dances His Heart Out at Engagement Party With Parineeti Chopra, Video Goes Viral

All cameras were on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Saturday night as they couple got engaged in New Delhi. However, the cameras did not stop Raghav from having fun at his own engagement party. A video from the bash has surfacing online showing the politician dancing his heart out to the songs being played at the party. He was seen joining Mika Singh on stage and dancing with him.

In a video that is now going viral, Raghav was seen standing on stage with Parineeti by his side while Mika sang Gal Mithi Mithi Bol. While Parineeti was in her best spirits, Raghav also let down his guards and jammed along Mika.

In another video, Raghav was seen grooving to songs and enjoying the night with Parineeti. Earlier in the day, a video of Raghav kissing Parineeti had gone viral. In the video, Parineeti was seen singing along to Maahi for Raghav when he leaned in and kissed her. The actress gave him a hug before he embraced her in his arms.

The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

The couple is yet to share details about their wedding date.