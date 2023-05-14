CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra as She Sings Mahi at Engagement, Fans Say 'He Is So in Love'
1-MIN READ

Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra as She Sings Mahi at Engagement, Fans Say 'He Is So in Love'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at their engagement.

Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra at their engagement.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday night in Delhi. A video from their engagement party is now going viral.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday night in New Delhi. An intimate ceremony, the couple was joined on their special night by Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. While photos and videos of Parineeti and Raghav’s first appearance as a betrothed couple have already gone viral, a new video from inside their engagement celebrations is now going viral.

In the video, Raghav couldn’t help but kiss Parineeti when he saw her enjoy the night. Parineeti was singing along the track Mahi, which was being performed at the couple’s engagement, and dedicating it to Raghav. Watching her sing along the song, Raghav planted a kiss on her cheek. She quickly took him in her arms and continued singing for him.

The video has now gone viral, with fans showering the couple with love. “He is so in love with her 😍😍😍," a fan commented on a post featuring the video. “Omg she’s so in love with him ❤️" added another. “He’s a decent guy and both are equally in love with each other," a third comment read. “Such cute couple God blessed them always," a fourth user wrote. “This is so puree love. Touchwood," a fifth fan wrote.

top videos

    The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

    “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍" Parineeti captioned the photos. Soon after announcing the news of their engagement on social media, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside their engagement venue.

    About the Author
    Dishya Sharma
    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. bollywood
    2. Parineeti Chopra
    3. raghav chadha
    first published:May 14, 2023, 07:16 IST
    last updated:May 14, 2023, 07:16 IST