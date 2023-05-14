Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra as She Sings Mahi at Engagement, Fans Say 'He Is So in Love'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got engaged on Saturday night in New Delhi. An intimate ceremony, the couple was joined on their special night by Priyanka Chopra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. While photos and videos of Parineeti and Raghav’s first appearance as a betrothed couple have already gone viral, a new video from inside their engagement celebrations is now going viral.

In the video, Raghav couldn’t help but kiss Parineeti when he saw her enjoy the night. Parineeti was singing along the track Mahi, which was being performed at the couple’s engagement, and dedicating it to Raghav. Watching her sing along the song, Raghav planted a kiss on her cheek. She quickly took him in her arms and continued singing for him.

The video has now gone viral, with fans showering the couple with love. “He is so in love with her 😍😍😍," a fan commented on a post featuring the video. “Omg she’s so in love with him ❤️" added another. “He’s a decent guy and both are equally in love with each other," a third comment read. “Such cute couple God blessed them always," a fourth user wrote. “This is so puree love. Touchwood," a fifth fan wrote.

top videos

The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

“Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍" Parineeti captioned the photos. Soon after announcing the news of their engagement on social media, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out to pose for the paparazzi stationed outside their engagement venue.