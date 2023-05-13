Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra to Reach Delhi Shortly; 1st Photo from Venue Out

Read more

On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

Speaking with ETimes, Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed more details about Raghav’s outfit. “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look,” Raghav’s designer uncle said. Meanwhile, it is reported that Parineeti has turned to Manish Malhotra for her engagement outfit.

While we wait to see the couple in their engagement outfits, first photos of Raghav’s house decked up for the special day have surfaced online. In the pictures, the house was seen decked up with red and white flowers and diyas.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza have been sent invites for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony.

The couple has been rumoured to be dating for a few months now. While Parineeti and Raghav have not confirmed the news of their wedding officially, Parineeti has often fielded the wedding questions with a blush, leaving eveyrone to speculate that they are indeed dating and will tie the knot soon.