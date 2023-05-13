Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra to Reach Delhi Shortly; 1st Photo from Venue Out

|Municipal Corporation
Published By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:27 IST
New Delhi, India
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra Engagement LIVE Updates: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today, May 13. The engagement is taking place in New Delhi. The couple is likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. Priyanka Chopra is expected attend the engagement ceremony.
As per reports, Raghav and Parineeti are planning to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Read More
Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Engagement: From becoming friends in college to falling in love, a look at the AAP leader and the actress’ relationship timeline. Read more here.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement party is expected to be an intimate affair with only 150 guests repotedly invited. The guest list features Karan Johar and Sania Mirza. Read more here.
If reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra’s bothers Sahaj and Shivang, who run a culinary business, have taken charge of the food department at the engagement cermeony. Varun Tuli, a well-known restaurateur and chef, has been confirmed by several additional sources to provide the catering for the occasion. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra expressed excitement about Parineeti’s engagement with Raghav. “I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings,” she told Pinkvilla. Read more here.
Raghav Chadha’s house is decked up with diyas and flowers ahead of his engagement with Parineeti Chopra. See ALL photos here.
The couple will dress in clothing that match in hue for the evening event. Chopra will wear a subdued Indian attire made by couturier Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will wear a minimalist achkan created by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Read more here.
Nick Jonas will not be joining Priyanka Chopra at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement. Here’s why.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is rumoured to be dressing Parineeti Chopra for her engagement, revealed on Saturday morning that he is headed to New Delhi.
A source told Hindustan Times that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are hosting a typical Punjabi style engagement ceremony. “The engagement will be in Punjabi style full of naach, gaana and dhoom. The theme of the engagement is pastel, which also reflects in their personalities. The guests have been informed about it, and are expected to be in sync with it,” the insider said.
Priyanka Chopra is reportedly attending Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony in New Delhi. The actress will not be joined by Nick Jonas. Read more here.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will be getting engaged in a traditional ceremony on Saturday, May 13, in New Delhi.
Speaking with ETimes, Raghav’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva revealed more details about Raghav’s outfit. “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look,” Raghav’s designer uncle said. Meanwhile, it is reported that Parineeti has turned to Manish Malhotra for her engagement outfit.
While we wait to see the couple in their engagement outfits, first photos of Raghav’s house decked up for the special day have surfaced online. In the pictures, the house was seen decked up with red and white flowers and diyas.
Meanwhile, it is reported that Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Sania Mirza have been sent invites for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony.
The couple has been rumoured to be dating for a few months now. While Parineeti and Raghav have not confirmed the news of their wedding officially, Parineeti has often fielded the wedding questions with a blush, leaving eveyrone to speculate that they are indeed dating and will tie the knot soon.