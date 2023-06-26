CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Raghav Chadha Seems Annoyed, Parineeti Chopra Ignores Paparazzi Amid Wedding Prep; Watch
1-MIN READ

Raghav Chadha Seems Annoyed, Parineeti Chopra Ignores Paparazzi Amid Wedding Prep; Watch

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 18:21 IST

New Delhi, India

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha in Delhi. (Photo: Manav Manglani/Instagram)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted in Delhi on Monday evening. The couple was reportedly visiting a possible wedding venue.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the New Delhi airport on Monday evening and it seems like they were not pleased with the cameras on them. The recently engaged couple are reportedly location scouting for their wedding. In a video shared by a paparazzo, the actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader were seen returning from visiting one of the properties they have in mind for their big day.

Spotted in a casual look, Parineeti was seen wearing a casual pair of pants with a marroon tee which she styled with a cape-style shrug. Meanwhile, Raghav was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a biege shirt. However, they were not keen on getting photographed. While Parineeti ignored the paparazzi, just a day after she asked them not to click her photos in Mumbai, Raghav made a quick wave at the cameras before heading for his car.

Watch the video below:

The reason behind the duo’s distance from the media remains unclear. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.

“The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty,” a source told Mid-Day. It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from end of October to first week of November.

“The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself,” the insider added.

