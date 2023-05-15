Raghav Chadha Blushes as Venkaiah Naidu Teases Him About Love in Viral Video Amid Parineeti Engagement

Following Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement, a video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader being teased about ‘pehla pyaar (first love)’ in the Parliament is going viral. The incident, which took place long before Raghav got engaged to Parineeti, features a jovial Venkaiah Naidu discussing the subject of love with Raghav.

Shared by a paparazzo account, the video begins with Raghav addressing an issue at the Parliament when Former Vice President of India brought up the topic of love and relationships. “Raghav, mere khayal se pyaar ek hi hota hai na. Ek baar, dusri baar, phir aisa hota hai? Nahi na? Pehla pyaar hi hota hai," Naidu told Raghav, leaving everyone in splits.

A blushing Raghav replied, “I am not this experienced, sir. Abhi jeevan mein itna anubhav nahi hua hai par acha hota hai." To which Naidu replied, “Pehla pyaar acha hota hai, wahi humesha rehna hai. Zindagi bhar…"

Watch the video below:

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on Saturday, May 13. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

top videos

On Monday, they shared a message of gratitude for the love showered on them. “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," Pari wrote and further added, “We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

Parineeti also shared that she is ‘touched’ by the love on social media and wrote, “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us." “A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," she concluded. Raghav also shared the same statement on his Instagram handle.