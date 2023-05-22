Raghav Chadha Walks Ramp in Viral Photos; Parineeti Chopra Fans Joke 'Jija Ji Ki Bollywood Mei Entry'

It has been a little over a week since Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra announced their engagement. While fans continue to shower them with love, a couple of Instagram accounts did some digging and revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader once walked the ramp for a fashion designer. In the photo now going viral, Raghav is seen doubling up as a model and walking the ramp in a black ensemble.

The politician looks unrecogmisable in the photo. Soon after the photo hit social media, users took to the comments section and teased Raghav. “Jijaji ki bollywood mai entry," a social media user wrote. “Hero ban sakte hai sir ji😄" added another. “Yehi kar lijiye bhaiyan aap👏" a thid comment wrote. “When I saw raghav i thought it was Raghav juyal. I’m in shock now," a fourth comment read.

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 in the New Delhi. The ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Following the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav shared similar photos from the ceremony and announced their engagement.

They then shared a joint note in which they thanked everyone for all the love. “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us." “A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," Parineeti and Raghav said in the note shared on their respective social media accounts. The couple is yet to announce their wedding date.