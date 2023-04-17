Raghav Juyal BREAKS Silence on Shehnaaz Gill Dating Rumours, Says 'I Have No Time For...'

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal finally addressed rumours about him dating Shehnaaz Gill. Raghav and Shehnaaz’s dating rumours began after Salman was seen teasing the duo and hinting that there might be chemistry between the two at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. While fans were quick to notice his comment, a few also began speculating that Raghav and Shehnaaz have moved in together as well. Raghav put an end to these speculations by stating that there is no truth to the rumours.

Speaking with DNA India, he said, “I don’t know whether these rumours really exist, because such speculations don’t reach me, and I won’t believe in it until I have seen or heard." He added, “Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up)…. hain, nahi hain… aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka. So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that’s it."

Meanwhile, speaking with India Today, Raghav praised Shehnaaz and called her one of the strongest people he knows. “I think she is the strongest person on earth. There is no one as strong as her, according to me. If you want to learn honesty in art form or craft, one should take tuition from Shehnaaz,” he said. “She is very honest. I get inspired by her every day,” he added.

Raghav and Shehnaaz are a part of the multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Led by Salman Khan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jagapathi Bapu, Siddharth Nigam, Virali Bhatnagar, and others. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is set to release on April 21.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here