Raghav Juyal Confirms He Is Not Dating Shehnaaz Gill, 'I'm Like Bhai, Single'

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal finally addressed rumours about him dating Shehnaaz Gill. Raghav and Shehnaaz’s dating rumours began after Salman was seen teasing the duo and hinting that there might be chemistry between the two at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. While fans were quick to notice his comment, a few also began speculating that Raghav and Shehnaaz have moved in together as well. Raghav put an end to these speculations by stating that there is no truth to the rumours.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Raghav Juyal clarified that there is no merit to such rumours. The actor and dancer explained that the statement made by Salman Khan in accordance with the advice to Shehnaaz Gill about ‘moving on’ was taken out of context by the public. He said, “No, no truth at all. Bhai (actor Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai.”

He stated, “When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 (she participated in the show in 2019) kiya hai. The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari."

Not only that, Raghav maintained that he is single and he is not looking to date anytime soon. Citing work as a reason, Raghav shared, “I’m like bhai (referring to Khan), single. I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt - ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ - and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta,”

Raghav and Shehnaaz were a part of the multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Led by Salman Khan, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jagapathi Bapu, Siddharth Nigam, Virali Bhatnagar, and others. The film was directed by Farhad Samji and was released on April 21.

