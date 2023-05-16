Raghav Lawrence And S J Suryah-starrer Jigarthanda DoubleX To Be Out On Diwali

Raghav Lawrence and S. J. Suryah-starrer much-awaited action-drama movie Jigarthanda DoubleX has been making rounds on social media since the movie was announced. The shooting began in December last year. Meanwhile, fans were eagerly waiting for more updates. Now, the makers have surprised the viewers and confirmed the release date of the film. Jigarthanda DoubleX is all set to hit theatres on Diwali To announce this good news to the viewers, the team of Jigarthanda DoubleX has dropped a small update clip on YouTube, which is currently going viral. The video begins with a few clips from the film and later announces that Fireworks will be in theatres on Diwali 2023. The clip was shared yesterday and has since garnered 635,383 views on YouTube.

Take a look at the video:

Seeing the video, fans left their feedback in the comment section. One of the users commented, “Can we just take a moment to appreciate Karthick Subbaraj for his unique announcement presentation?"

“I mean, seriously, with every announcement, he just keeps increasing the hype effortlessly!" wrote a fan.

“This video is increasing the hype and giving us goosebumps," said a third fan.

Jigarthanda DoubleX is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam under the banner of Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations. The movie stars Nimisha Sajayan as the female lead. The music for the film is scored by Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography is handled by Thirunavukarasu. And the editing is done by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Jigarthanda DoubleX will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

However, as per the latest reports, Jigarthanda DoubleX will be competing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Karthi’s Japan, and Dhanush’s Captain Miller at the box office.

Meanwhile, talking about Karthik Subbaraj, the director made his debut in 2012 with the Tamil film Pizza. The film turned out to be a huge box-office success. Later, the movie was remade in Kannada as Whistle, in Hindi as Pizza, and Bengali as Golpo Holeo Shotti. After this, he made several superhit films, including Bobby Simha’s Jigarthanda, Vijay Sethupathi’s Iraivi, Superstar Rajini’s Petta, Dhanush’s Jigarthanda, and Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan to name a few.