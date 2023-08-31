Raghava Lawrence Asks Fans To Not Donate To His Trust, Urges Them To Help The Needy

Tamil actor, filmmaker and choreographer Raghava Lawrence recently dropped a video on social media. Through the video posted on Tuesday, he requested his fans to not make any further donations to his Lawrence Charitable Trust. For those unversed, he founded the trust to support needy children by educating them and providing necessary help to those undergoing open-heart surgeries.

The actor, in the video, noted that he’s now in a better position in his career and therefore, it is easy for him to run his trust on his own. He also urged his fans to donate to the other struggling charitable bodies. In the video, Raghava Lawrence said, “A few days ago, I posted a tweet informing everyone to not send money to the Lawrence Charitable Trust and mentioned that I would continue to support all the children and youngsters already under my care. I began this Trust when I was a dance master and raised around 60 children in a home." He added, “I couldn’t do more as I was only a dance master and had requested support from others."

Lawrence further said, “I’ve become a hero and was doing one film in two years, but am now acting in three films in one year, and am earning good money." The actor clarified that he is not saying this out of arrogance but wants people to help those who really need it.

He ended by saying, “No matter how many times I say, many of you are telling me that you wish to help along with me. I feel extremely happy. I will show you the people who are struggling and in need of help, and you can extend your contributions yourself and this will make you feel happy. Thank you so much."

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence is all set for her highly-anticipated comedy horror film, Chandramukhi 2. The film will be headlined by four-time National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut. It is helmed by iconic filmmaker P Vasu. The actor also has the much-awaited Adhigaaram in his kitty which is currently in production.