Raghava Lawrence Charged Rs 27 Crore For Chandramukhi 2: Reports

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2 has been a topic of discussion ever since it was announced. Now, there is yet another set of reports that have piqued fans’ excitement around this movie. These reports are about the fee of Raghava Lawrence, who will star as the male lead in Chandramukhi 2. According to reports, Raghava has received a staggering Rs 27 crore for essaying his role in Chandramukhi 2. There is, however, no official confirmation regarding these claims. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays the female lead in the film, has reportedly charged Rs 8-10 crore for her role.

Chandramukhi 2 was also embroiled in controversy sometime back during its audio launch, which took place at a college in Chennai. One of the bouncers had mishandled some students present at the event. Raghava Lawrence issued an apology on Twitter to the students. He tweeted that neither he nor the organisers were aware of the brawl. He wrote that the fight happened outside and the event happened inside; so there was no means he could have known about it. Raghava Lawrence wrote further that he loves students and wishes to see them grow. Raghava also wrote that being that kind of a person, he has always been against these kinds of fights. According to him, there should be happiness and peace everywhere we go. “Whatever the reason it may be it’s definitely wrong to hit someone and especially when it’s a student, this shouldn’t have happened. I personally apologise for what happened during that time. And I sincerely request the bouncers to not be involved in these kinds of activities hereafter. Thank you," he wrote.

Hello everyone, I just came to know about the unfortunate incident which happened during our #Chandramukhi2 movie Audio Launch, where one of the Bouncers involved in a fist fight with a college student.First of all myself or the organisers were not aware of this incident as it… — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 27, 2023

One of the social media users replied that Raghava should take action, as only apologising will not do any good.

Take action …apologies along will not serve the purpose— Sivakumar (@Siva3233) August 27, 2023

Raghava has not replied to any of the tweets.

Chandramukhi 2 narrates the story of a woman who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, which affects her family. A psychiatrist, however, plans to solve the case of this woman while putting his life in danger. The film boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar, and others. It will hit the big screens on September 19, this year.