Raghavendra Rajkumar Gets Puneeth Rajkumar’s Name Tattooed On His Chest

Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was considered one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He enjoyed a massive fan base in the state and was a fan favourite since the beginning of his career. He is the son of the popular Kannada actor and director, Dr Rajkumar. He has worked in some of the most popular films, like Law, Raajakumara, Yuvarathnaa, Power, Gandhadagudi, Mugamoodi, etc. However, the actor shockingly passed away in 2021. This left Karnataka in shock. People even went to the streets to express their distress after their favourite actor’s death. His whole family was deeply affected by the actor’s sudden death.

Puneeth was the youngest of the five children of Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. Now, his elder brother, Raghavendra Rajkumar, has done something as a tribute to his late brother. He has a tattoo of the late actor’s name on his chest. Puneeth was commonly called ‘Appu’ in the family, and his brother has that name tattooed on his chest. Along with Appu, he has also tattooed Toto Nuki on his chest. According to reports, it was found that Toto and Nuki are the names of Puneeth’s daughters, Dhruti and Vandita. The picture of Raghavendra Rajkumar’s tattoo is going viral on social media, and fans are emotional as they remember Puneeth.

Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar have revealed in various interviews that Appu was like a child to them. They revealed that he was the fifth and final child of Rajkumar. As a result, he received special love from everyone. They have also said that no one could have predicted that he would move away from the family so soon.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, after he complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini. The actor died on his way to a hospital in Bengaluru at the age of 46. The reason for his death was declared to be cardiac arrest.