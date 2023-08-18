Raghunath Paleri To Return To Screenplay Writing With This Shanavas K Film

Raghunath Paleri, known for writing the screenplays of blockbuster movies such as Oho To Poojyam, Ponmutayidunna Thaarao, Meleparampil Anveedu, Vadhu Doktarin, Mazhavilkavadi, Pingami and more, is returning to scriptwriting after a brief hiatus. This marks his 33rd film in the realm of screenplay creation.

The screenplay for the film, tentatively named Production No. 4 and directed by Shanavas K Bavakutty, is penned by Raghunath Paleri. The film is produced under the joint banners of Sapta Tharanga Creations and Vikramaditya Films, with Shanavas. The announcement of the movie, featuring Hakeem Shahjahan and Priyamvada in lead roles, took place in Ernakulam.

Following the movies Anakkallan, Panchavarna Tatta and Anandam Paramanandam, Production No. 4 marks yet another collaborative film between Sapta Tharanga Creations and Vikramadityan Films. This comes after Kismat and Thotappan, both directed by Shanavas K.

The music has been composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab who has also composed the songs of the blockbuster film Hridayam. Eldos Nirapel is handling the camera and editing for the film is being handled by Manoj. Eldo Selvaraj is serving as the line producer, whereas the role of executive producer is being fulfilled by MMS Baburaj.

Talking about Raghunath Paleri’s professional journey, he made his debut as a screenplay writer with the film Naseema in 1983. Later, he went on to write screenplays for more films like My Dear Kuttichathan, Neram Pularumbol, Ezhara Ponnana and others. Paleri also worked as a director and made his directorial debut with the film Onnu Muthal Poojaym Vare (1986).

Apart from this, Paleri also ventured into the realm of acting, although he took his step in the world of acting a bit late. As an actor, his first film was Thottappan released in 2019. Moreover, he acted in the films like Naaradan, Lalitham Sundaram, Neeraja, Vedikettu and O Baby.