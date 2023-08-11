Ragini Dwivedi Looks Regel In This Ethnic Outfit; See Pics

Ragini Dwivedi is one of the most adorable actresses in the Kannada film industry. Apart from her impressive performances in the films, the actress never fails to impress us with her fashion statements. The actress recently shared a bunch of pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress looks regal like a queen in still. Ragini for the day opted for a vibrant colour lehenga from the shelves of Shravan Kummar.

Ragini donned an orange skirt embellished with golden work all over it that she paired with an aqua blue blouse with zari work on the sleeves and a Banarasi dupatta. The actress went over the top with accessories. She went with a heavy statement traditional neckpiece with a matching pair of earrings. She also added a heavy kamarband and a pair of bangles. She also added a few stacks of rings to complete her look.

Speaking about her make-up, the actress went with a glamorous look. She did a smoky eye look with thick eyeliner accentuating her eyes with bronzer and highlighter defining her cheekbones and added pink lipstick on the overall look.

For the hairdo, she made a messy top bun with a clean bang on the right side. She aptly penned the caption of the album, “Her Courage Her crown she wore it like a queen.”

This is not the first time when Ragini has shared regal photos on Instagram and slayed them like a pro. The actress shared a series of snaps of herself looking elegant in the floral printed saree. “One saree one story. The birthday look decoded for u my family of the gram…” she penned the caption of the post.

Ragini was last seen in Malayalam film Sheela which was released on July 28. The actress will be next seen in a pivotal role in Vrusbhabha headlined by Mohanlal. She also has another untitled project in the pipeline where she is reportedly playing the role of a commando.