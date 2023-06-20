Ragini Dwivedi Unleashes Chilling Vibes With First Look Of Sheela

Ragini Dwivedi, the talented actress, has made her entry into the pan-India film club with her upcoming Malayalam film Sheela. Recently, she unveiled the film’s intriguing first look. Ragini described Sheela as a spine-chilling suspense thriller, and the poster showcases her character in a battered and bruised state.

In this highly anticipated film, Ragini portrays a significant role, marking her comeback to Malayalam cinema after an absence of nearly 11 years. She expresses her gratitude towards the entire team involved in the project and extends her heartfelt appreciation to her fans for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

“FIRST LOOK OUT NOW! For My MALAYALAM pan india film. A SPINE CHILLING suspense thriller," she wrote while posting the first look, “A challenge that a lot of actors refrain from taking or attempting. Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience and all you lovely fans. The wait to see me on screen ends soon. Your love and support have always allowed me to push my boundaries and this film is one such a roller. The trailer out soon.”

As soon as she shared the first look, fans started filling the comments section with compliments and emojis. One of them wrote, “All the best” with lots of heart emoticons. Another wrote, “Woo! Love the poster rags.” One commented, “All the best! Can’t wait to see it.” One more said, “wish you all the success.”

Sheela, written and directed by Balu Narayanan, has been under development for a while, but it appears that the stars have finally aligned for the team, who want to unveil the teaser soon. Sheela was shot concurrently in Malayalam and Kannada, and it stars performers from both industries, including Riyaz Khan and Ragini, as well as Avinash, Shobha Raj, Mahesh, Sreepathy, and others.

As per rumours, the film depicts Sheela (Ragini Dwivedi), a young woman who travels to Kerala in search of answers to a serious situation that occurs in Bengaluru. Sheela promises to be a nail-biting thriller with nail-biting moments.’