Rahul Bose Clarifies He Is 'Definitely Not Part Of' Jee Le Zaraa: Farhan Akhtar Hasn't Approached Me

Actor Rahul Bose made his acting debut in English, August, 30 years ago. Since then, he has starred in many movies, directed, written, and helmed a few as well. Reflecting on his three-decade journey, Rahul says he is content with his film choices. The actor thinks that a career is not defined by what one accepts, but by what one declines. “A lot of people have difficulty saying no. So I’m very happy with that,” he told Hindustan Times during a chat.

However, he does have a few regrets. He admits that if he had the chance, he would change certain things in his life. “I would change many little things. I’ve been mean to people in school. I’ve been rude to teachers. I’ve been a real pain in the neck for my parents. I’ve been rebellious. I’ve been way too full of myself. Sometimes I haven’t worked hard enough. I have many things with me and my behaviour and my personality that I would love to have changed,” the talented actor said.

On being asked about his decisions to decline certain movie offers, Rahul said that he has turned down quit a few and said, “They were more mainstream (than the ones I did). They were more in the comedy genre. And I had done enough of it.”

Recently, there were reports that he would be joining Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Although filming for the movie has not yet begun, it was speculated that Rahul would have a role in it. However, he refutes all these rumours. Clarifying, he said, “Let me categorically say that I’m not (doing the movie). Neither Farhan nor anybody (from the production) has approached me. I am definitely not part of the project."

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan, and Reema.