Rahul Gandhi Meets Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor's Bestie Orry aka Orhan Awatramani; Internet Loses It

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Twitter is surprised. Orry, best known as Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan and Janhvi Kapoor’s best friend, took to Instagram and revealed that he met Rahul in London recently. In the photo, Rahul and Orry were seen wearing black tees. While Rahul paired it with blue pants, Orry was seen wearing a pair grey pants.

Orry shared the photo with the caption, “Today @ lunch." He went on to reveal the location as Nobu, Old Park Lane, and tagged Rahul in the photo. The photo left Twitter stunned, with a few pointing out that it was a crossover they did not expect.

See a few Twitter reactions below:

Following the meet, Orhan rejoined Nysa and their friends for a dinner at Busaba. The group was seen having a ball at the night club. Orry was seen sharing photos from their outing on his Instagram Stories. He also shared a couple of photo strips he and Nysa took at a photo booth. In the photos, the duo was seen making goofy faces as they posed for the cameras.

Orhan is in London, spending time with Nysa and their friends. Over the weekend, he revealed that the group made their way to Beyonce’s London concert. The singing idol was seen hosting the concert in the UK as part of her Renaissance Tour. For the musical outing, Nysa chose a stylish yet comfy look in a grey crop top with a glitzy touch added by a sequential skirt. Meanwhile, Orhan was seen wearing a casual fit with a stylish hairdo.