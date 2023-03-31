Rahul Gandhi Supported Me Emotionally When I Contemplated Suicide: Divya Spandana

Kannada actress Divya Spandana, also known as, Ramya, a former Lok Sabha MP, recently opened up about struggling with suicidal thoughts after her father, RT Narayan’s death and revealed that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who gave her emotional support. The actress was the first guest on Weekend with Ramesh Season 5 hosted by Ramesh Aravind. In the episode, Ramya shared that when her father, RT Narayan passed away, it was an extremely difficult phase in her life.

“Two weeks after I lost my father, I was in the Parliament. I didn’t know anyone or anything, even about the proceedings of the Parliament," she shared. Ramya continued and added that she learnt everything and channelled her grief towards her work. “It was the people of Mandya who gave me that confidence,” she said.

Ramya then revealed how Rahul Gandhi played a huge role as a support system for her during that time. She mentioned that her mother is the biggest influence in her life. “The next is my father, and the third is Rahul Gandhi,” Spandana further said.

“When I lost my father, I hit rock bottom. I contemplated ending my life. I had become a recluse. I had also lost the election. It was a period of grief. During that time, Rahul Gandhi helped me and supported me emotionally too,” she disclosed.

For those who are unaware, Narayan was Ramya’s foster father since the age of five who died in 2013 at the age of 77. He was also the one who encouraged Ramya’s career in politics.

Ramya joined the Indian Youth Congress in 2012 and became a Congress MP from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka in 2013.

Meanwhile, Ramya is making her comeback with director-actor Raj B Shetty’s next venture Uttarakhanda along with Dani Dhananajya. Raj has also written the film, apart from directing it.

Meanwhile, in the next episode of Weekend with Ramesh, Prabhu Deva will grace the hot seat.

