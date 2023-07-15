Rahul Roy FINALLY Reveals What Went Wrong After Aashiqui; Urges Filmmakers To Cast Him In Films

Rahul Roy was once the blue-eyed man of Bollywood, especially after starring in Mahesh Bhatt’s cult romantic musical Aashiqui, opposite

Anu Aggarwal. In no time, Rahul Roy’s popularity skyrocketed but his career witnessed a trajectory quite contrary to what he might have expected. Apart from Aashiqui, the actor could only deliver another hit in the form of Junoon post which he got lost in the oblivion. Now in a recent interview, Rahul Roy explained what actually went wrong after Aashiqui.

During an interview with Siddarth Kanan, Rahul Roy alleged that although he was fervently dedicated towards his craft, filmmakers misled him by offering him something but receiving something else once on the sets, “Jo kaam merko dena tha, unn logon ne sab le liya (whatever they wanted of me, they took everything), but they didn’t give what I was looking for," he stated.

His sister Priyanka Roy quipped, “He signed many films back to back (after Aashiqui). He got very busy. The kind of projects he wanted, those were not made, the outcome was different.”

Rahul Roy recalled further how makers would lure him into their projects. He shared, “These are great roles, you will be known for them”. But, “When I started shooting for them, I realised what they told me is very different from what is happening.”

The actor concluded by requesting film-makers to cast him in their projects as he wants to do good work. He said, “I am Rahul Roy and I think I should do some more work. I urge you to give me work and I will be grateful to you. I will definitely do great work for you guys.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul Roy recently returned to the film set with Nitin Kumar Gupta’s Walk. He will next be seen in a sequel to one of his ‘big films’. The actor has also wrapped shooting for Kanu Behl’s Agra. The film also stars Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film explores sexual dynamics within a small-town family.