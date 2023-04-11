Rahul Roy Opens Up About Getting Back to Work Post His Brain Stroke, Calls It 'Challenging'

Actor Rahul Roy recently returned to the film set with Nitin Kumar Gupta’s Walk. The actor had previously suffered from a brain stroke, post which he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Now that he has shot for Walk, the actor opened up about his road to recovery.

In an interview with Mid-day, the Aashiqui actor shared, “It was challenging to shoot for Walk after my health setback. But the unwavering support of the team, including the director, helped me overcome the challenges. My recovery journey was a combination of medical treatment, speech therapy, and immense support from my loved ones. I took the time to prioritise my physical and mental well-being, and followed a disciplined routine of exercise, diet, and meditation.”

Back in 2020, Rahul suffered a brain stroke, while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital in the ICU on November 27, 2020.

Speaking of Walk, the film recently won the Best Feature Film Award at the Jammu Film Festival on April 9. The story revolves around the hard journey of migrant workers during the pandemic-induced lockdown. Rahul had earlier shared that he was excited to be a part of the film and portray the emotional nuances of his journey. He essayed the role of a migrant worker who has no choice but to carry his dead friend’s son over 1,000 miles during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Rahul will next be seen in a sequel to one of his ‘big films’. The actor has also wrapped shooting for Kanu Behl’s Agra. The film also stars Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the film explores sexual dynamics within a small town family.

