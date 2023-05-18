Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Announce Pregnancy; Rajinikanth To Quit Acting After His 171st Film?

Disha Parmar, known for her role in the popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, is expecting her first baby with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple shared the big news on their social media accounts, with a bundle of photos and also gave a glimpse of the baby’s ultrasound clip. Sharing the photos, Disha wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!! ♥️👶🏻😚🏻.”

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth has dominated the South film industry for five decades now, and continues to win hearts with his on-screen presence and aura. However, there are occasional rumours circulating about his retirement from acting. Once again, rumours are buzzing that his upcoming 171st project will mark his final film. The last film is reportedly said to be a collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Tiger 3. The actor took to his social media accounts and shared a picture of his bare back with tapes covering his muscles. Sharing the photo, Salman revealed that he hurt himself while lifting a five KG dumbbell. He also went on to joke, “Tiger Zakhmi Hai.”

Tom Cruise dropped the trailer of his upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One on Wednesday. The trailer depicted how IMF agent Ethan Hunt is back to track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity. However, a section of audience thinks the trailer also resembles to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) star Monika Bhadoriya, known for playing the role of Bawri in the show, has made some jaw-dropping allegations against the comedy show’s creator Asit Kumarr Modi. Monika claimed that she was treated brutally on the sets of the show. Her claims come shortly after another TMKOC actress, Jennifer Mistry, accused Asit of sexual harassment.

