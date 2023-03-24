The latest love ballad by Rahul Vaidya, Prem Kahani is finally out. And the fans can’t keep calm. The soulful track, which is all about falling in love, is crooned by Rahul and also features the singer’s wife and TV star Disha Parmar in the video. Essaying a beautiful romantic tale, both Rahul and Disha left their fans in awe as they were spotted lip-locking in the music video. The direction of the music video is done by Anshul Kumar Sharma, and he exhibits Rahul making up to Disha after he forgot their anniversary and even came late on their big day.

The video opens by showing Rahul arriving home late and noticing “Happy Anniversary” banner on the wall. Then he can be heard saying on the call “I’m dead.” Disha in her bedroom is already asleep and has prepared a bed for Rahul on the floor. The video shows that the next day, Rahul makes up with his better half by making tea for her, singing a song, surprising her with the help of their house help. From dancing on the terrace and planning a special date night on the rooftop, Rahul did it all, as he talks about their love story through heart-melting lyrics. And finally, the two love birds kiss each other to make things right.

While announcing the release of their music video, Rahul dropped a video of the song preview on his Instagram account and wrote, “Hamari ‘Prem Kahani’. Aapki prem kahani bhi bataiye and tag us in your reels!” Several celebrities dropped their comments lauding the awe-worthy chemistry between the two. Actress Reena Agarwal wrote, “Congratulations Disha.” Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani dropped a couple of red heart emoticons. Lambergini singer Mayur Sakhare dropped red heart eye emoticons too.

Ahead of the release of this romantic piece, Rahul shared a poster on March 21 urging his fans to stay tuned for their music video. In the picture, the couple was seen kissing each other at the forefront of an alluring sunset. The text on the poster read, “Rahul Vaidya’s Prem Kahani”. Rahul had shared the poster with the caption, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si ‘Prem Kahani’ 23rd march on my YouTube channel at 12 pm.”

Acknowledging the mushy poster, Rahul’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin had commented, “Oh my goddd.” TV star Aly Goni had also written, “Bhaiya aur bhabhi.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here