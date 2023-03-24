CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveAbdu RozikVicky KaushalBheed First ReviewShah Rukh Khan
Home » Movies » Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Prem Kahani Is All About Falling In Love; Watch
2-MIN READ

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Prem Kahani Is All About Falling In Love; Watch

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 13:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a kiss in their music video Prem Kahani. (Photo: Instagram)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a kiss in their music video Prem Kahani. (Photo: Instagram)

Prem Kahani is Rahul Vaidya's first song under his label RKV entertainment. The video also features Disha Parmar.

The latest love ballad by Rahul Vaidya, Prem Kahani is finally out. And the fans can’t keep calm. The soulful track, which is all about falling in love, is crooned by Rahul and also features the singer’s wife and TV star Disha Parmar in the video. Essaying a beautiful romantic tale, both Rahul and Disha left their fans in awe as they were spotted lip-locking in the music video. The direction of the music video is done by Anshul Kumar Sharma, and he exhibits Rahul making up to Disha after he forgot their anniversary and even came late on their big day.

The video opens by showing Rahul arriving home late and noticing “Happy Anniversary” banner on the wall. Then he can be heard saying on the call “I’m dead.” Disha in her bedroom is already asleep and has prepared a bed for Rahul on the floor. The video shows that the next day, Rahul makes up with his better half by making tea for her, singing a song, surprising her with the help of their house help. From dancing on the terrace and planning a special date night on the rooftop, Rahul did it all, as he talks about their love story through heart-melting lyrics. And finally, the two love birds kiss each other to make things right.

While announcing the release of their music video, Rahul dropped a video of the song preview on his Instagram account and wrote, “Hamari ‘Prem Kahani’. Aapki prem kahani bhi bataiye and tag us in your reels!” Several celebrities dropped their comments lauding the awe-worthy chemistry between the two. Actress Reena Agarwal wrote, “Congratulations Disha.” Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani dropped a couple of red heart emoticons. Lambergini singer Mayur Sakhare dropped red heart eye emoticons too.

RELATED NEWS

Ahead of the release of this romantic piece, Rahul shared a poster on March 21 urging his fans to stay tuned for their music video. In the picture, the couple was seen kissing each other at the forefront of an alluring sunset. The text on the poster read, “Rahul Vaidya’s Prem Kahani”. Rahul had shared the poster with the caption, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si ‘Prem Kahani’ 23rd march on my YouTube channel at 12 pm.”

Acknowledging the mushy poster, Rahul’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin had commented, “Oh my goddd.” TV star Aly Goni had also written, “Bhaiya aur bhabhi.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Disha Parmar
  2. Rahul Vaidya
  3. TV
first published:March 24, 2023, 13:27 IST
last updated:March 24, 2023, 13:27 IST