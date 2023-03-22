Rahul Vaidya has been in the limelight for more than a decade now. He has won millions of hearts through his songs like Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari Aur Tum 2.0, Madhanya, Garbe Ki Raat, and many more. Not only through his singing but also the star has ruled the audience’s hearts in India’s biggest reality shows like Big Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, Rahul is all set to release his first-ever song from his label RKV entertainment.

Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a Poster of his upcoming song which also featured his actress-wife Disha Parmar. In the poster, the couple can be seen sharing a lip kiss and it is an absolute treat to all the ‘Dishul’ fans. In the caption of the poster, Rahul wrote, “Aiyye aapko Sunate Hai Ek Pyaari si ‘Prem Kahani’ 23rd March on my youtube channel soon". Check out the poster here:

The announcement has surely left fans excited for the song. Soon after the poster was shared, fans and friends took to the comment section to shower love on the couple and to congratulate Rahul for his music label. While Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Oh my goddd😍😍😍😍❤️❤️", Aly Goni also commented, “Bhaiya aur bhabi" with a red heart emoji. Disha’s former Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-star Nakuul Mehta also dropped fire emojis. “Most amazing poster @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar ❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait," another comment read.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love story is no secret. The singer publicly confessed his love to Disha while he was in Bigg Boss 14 house. Later, Disha entered the show in the family week and accepted Rahul’s proposal. The two tied the knot in 2021. ‘Prem Kahani’ is not the first time that the couple is working together for a music video. Earlier, they were seen together in songs like Madhanya and Yaad Teri.

