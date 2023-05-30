Rain spoils dancer Gautami Patil’s programme on NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil’s birthday

Gautami Patil is a famous Lavani dancer in Maharashtra and she has a large fan base in the state. From birthdays to social events, the popular dancer is invited to perform almost every occasion. The well known folk dancer also finds herself embroiled in controversies at times. As much as people enjoy watching her dance, there are many who oppose her style of Lavani dance as well.

Recently, her programme was organised at Moi village in Chakan near Pune on the occasion of the birthday of Nationalist Congress Party MLA Dilip Mohite Patil. However, the performance had to be cancelled as the programme was interrupted by rain. According to reports, the dance programme was supposed to start at 7 PM on Monday, but it was raining heavily at the time. As a result, the organisers decided to cancel it. Reportedly, it was found that the event had been postponed and would be held later.

Initially, her fans, who gathered in large numbers, were disappointed after the programme was cancelled. Later, the organisers said that her dance performance will be held on Tuesday, May 30.

Earlier, Gautami was also involved in a controversy regarding her surname. In a recent TV 9 interview, Rajendra Jarad Patil, who identified himself as the Maratha Coordinator, said that Gautami’s real surname is Chabukswar, not Patil. He also said that she is defaming herself by using the surname Patil and should be stopped from doing so. He also threatened that if she doesn’t change it, her programme will not be allowed in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Lavani dancer broke her silence about her surname. During a performance in Virar, she interacted with the media and said, “My surname is Patil, I will only use the surname Patil, I don’t care what anyone is saying. My programme is cultural."

Recently, Gautami was also criticised for kissing a young boy on the cheek. The video had gone viral on social media, and people reacted quite negatively to it. In the past, she drew criticism for her obscene gestures during her Lavani performances.