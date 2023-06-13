Raj B Shetty Reveals The Release Date Of His Much-anticipated Toby

Kannada actor Raj B Shetty is all set to enthral audiences with the upcoming big-budget revenge drama Toby. Making his directorial debut with this film is Raj’s associate, Basil Alchakkal. Excitement surrounds the project as the much-anticipated film has finally secured a release date. Fans can mark their calendars for August 25 this year when Toby will hit theaters. The news was announced by Raj B Shetty himself through a tweet, creating a buzz among eager moviegoers.

Samyukta Hornad and Chaitra Achar are expected to have significant roles, and Raj, who wrote the script, will star as the main character. Raj B Shetty’s last film in the lead role was, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which he also directed. The gangster films notably had no female lead and the film was widely appreciated. Everyone has been curious as to what Raj B Shetty has been up to since then.

He has been open about his project Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, which also garnered attention due to a copyright dispute regarding the film title. He has been tight-lipped about the other project until now when he has finally revealed the film to be the one named Toby. In this tweet, Raj says “Make way for Maari. The beast that got the best out of us! Presenting to you Toby".The first look reveals a Baphomet-like figure with a pierced nose, which sets the tone for a gritty and dark tale.

Swathi Muttina Male Haniye, Raj’s third movie as a filmmaker, has been shot entirely, however, its release date is unclear. Raj and Siri Ravikumar star in the love drama, which is produced by politician-actor Ramya under the name Apple Box Production. In addition, Raj will star alongside Aparna Balamurali in the Malayalam movie Rudhiram, helmed by Jisho Lone Antony. The music for the movie will be composed by Midhun Mukundan. Raj is currently filming for the Kannada movie 45, which marks music composer Arjun Janya’s feature film directing debut.