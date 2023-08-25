Raj B Shetty-starrer Kannada Film Toby Receives A Warm Reception Upon Release

Raj B Shetty-starrer Kannada film Toby created a buzz in social media due to its unique first look and trailer. Directed by Basil Alchalakkal, the film also stars Chaithra J Achar, Samyuktha Hornadu, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in prominent roles. The film had its theatrical release today, on August 25. It was released in almost 175 single theatres in Karnataka, and in 75 multiplexes, according to reports. Toby is already receiving immense love from the audience and the critics. The film received positive reviews on Twitter, with some even calling it the best film of Raj B Shetty’s career.

Netizens have been showering the film with praise. One of the users commented, “Crazy fight scenes and top-notch cinematography.” Another user called it a “blockbuster”. A third user stated, “It is a haunting tale that can resonate, emotions intertwine with the violence, crafting a deeply moving narrative. Kudos to the team.” Some users wished luck and best wishes to the team. Netizens stated that the film is a delightful watch. Several personalities from the film industry also shared their opinions regarding Toby and Raj Shetty’s performance.

As per reports, Toby’s protagonist is inspired by a short tale by TK Dayanand. Basil Alchalakkal wrote the film’s screenplay with a lot of thought and unique elements. The character Toby is centred around the Kumta area of Uttara Kannada. The story is based on an alienated guy, who wants to gain a woman named Jenny’s affection. The movie includes two lead female actors, and the film is considered to be a voyage of change and revenge. Recently, Raj B Shetty requested the audience to visit the theatre and enjoy the film. He also appreciated the scriptwriter, cinematographer, and music director.

Toby has been made on a budget of Rs 10 crore. It has been released in several languages, and the makers are expecting it to become a blockbuster. Box office analysts predict the film might have an opening day collection of Rs 1 crore.