Raj B Shetty Transitions Between Multiple Emotions In Toby’s Trailer; Watch It Here

Expectations for Raj B Shetty’s upcoming Kannada film Toby, directed by Basil AL Chalakkal, were sky high as soon as the film’s unconventional first look poster came out last month. It featured a ram (a big-horned sheep) which had an evil look and can be seen donning a nose ring. After months of speculations regarding what the film would be about, Raj B Shetty finally let fans have a glimpse at what they can expect from Toby. The film’s trailer came out on August 4. Raj B Shetty has constantly been saying that Toby is a character-driven emotionally-charged mass film, and the trailer has lived up to his statement and how.

The trailer also reveals that the story unfolds over a number of years, during which the protagonist named Toby (Raj B Shetty) transforms from a straightforward family man to a terrible force out for vengeance. Toby switches to a gruesome man from a lovable person effortlessly and masterfully. The actors Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra J Achar, all of them stood out in the trailer.

The metaphors used for Toby include the devil and the Satan, but what has also caught the attention of people is the complete lack of dialogue from Raj, although he seems to be communicating with expressions. This has led fans to believe that Raj B Shetty is probably playing a speech-impaired character in the film.

The trailer has received great response, with over 3.1 million views till now. Raj B Shetty’s friend and frequent collaborator Rakshit Shetty shared words of encouragement for the film on Twitter after the trailer release.

From innocence to intensity! The duality in Toby’s character is beautifully entwined in what appears to be yet another masterpiece by @RajbShettyOMK. Way to go Shettre🔥 Looking forward to watching the film #BasilALChalakkal 🤗Keep a keen eye on the remarkable work of these… pic.twitter.com/9YawPdtHGW — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) August 4, 2023

Toby is originally based on a story written by TK Dayanand, but Raj B Shetty revised it to make it more cinematic and marketable. Raj has indicated that the movie, which he has described as a revenge drama, is his reaction to some recent painful occurrences.