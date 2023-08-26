Raj B Shetty's Toby Receives Appreciation For Chaithra Achar's Stand Out Role

Chaithra Achar’s portrayal of the character Jenny in the upcoming film Toby has sparked significant attention. Her remarkable performance in the role, especially alongside Raj B Shetty, has resonated deeply with cinephiles and the general audience alike.

Recently, a particular incident during the film’s promotion garnered substantial traction. The actress shared a kiss with Raj B. Shetty, an action that ignited curiosity among the audience. In Toby, Chaithra Achar takes on the role of Raj B. Shetty’s daughter. Notably, her connection with Raj B Shetty dates back to their initial meeting for her debut film Mahira.

Toby made its theatrical debut yesterday. In April of this year, during an interview with OTTplay, Chaithra expressed her enthusiasm for the film. She stated, “As an actor, this is the kind of movie that brings a deep sense of pride in one’s involvement. The role carries equal weightage to that of the male lead; I couldn’t have asked for something better."

Apart from contributing to the script, Raj B Shetty co-directed the film alongside Basil Alchalakka. The production was a collaborative effort between Raj’s LighterBuddha Films, Coffee Gang Studios, Agastya Films, and Smooth Sailors. With Midhun Mukundan handling the music composition and Praveen Shriyan overseeing the cinematography, the film boasts a promising creative team.

Toby was produced with a budget of Rs 10 crore and has been released in multiple languages. The film’s protagonist, Toby, draws inspiration from a short film by TK Dayanand. The story unfolds in the Kumta region of Uttara Kannada, revolving around an isolated man’s journey to win the heart of a woman named Jenny.

Directed by Basil Alchalakkal, the movie also stars Samyuktha Hornadu and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles. The film’s release saw screenings in around 175 single theatres and 75 multiplexes in Karnataka. Toby has garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics, with Twitter abuzz with commendations. Some even hail it as one of Raj B Shetty’s most exceptional achievements.

Meanwhile, Chaithra Achar has a slate of upcoming releases to look forward to, including Blink, Saptha Sagaradaache Ello, and an untitled film with Lakshya Art. With her promising performances and the momentum of Toby, the actress is poised for further recognition in the film industry.