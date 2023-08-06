Raj Kundra Hides His Face Under Unusual Mask, Twins With Shilpa Shetty in Leopard Print Outfit

Looks like Saturday called for a warm date night for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Last evening, the couple were spotted entering a plush restaurant in town. While age lovebirds twinned in leopard-printed outfits, what grabbed eyeballs was Raj Kundra’s bizarre-looking mask. A video of him stepping out of his car, donning the mask has gone viral now.

Shilpa looked effortlessly glam in her leopard-printed dress. She kept her wavy locks lose. She completed her look with a black sling bag and heels. She donned one of her brightest smiles, when the paparazzi captured her. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her outfits.

Have a look at the video:

Coming back to Raj, time and again, the businessman is seen wearing such unusual face masks. Earlier, during a Twitter AMA session earlier, the businessman had revealed the reason behind wearing such bizarre masks to cover his face. In April this year, he held a #AskRaj session and promised to answer questions “as truthfully and bluntly as possible". When asked about his masks, Raj Kundra wrote, “I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now!”

“I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law!" he said in another Tweet. He also joked that his collection was overflowing from his cupboard and was getting out of control.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 for alleged production of pornography. He was booked under several sections of the IPC, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He was granted bail in September of that year.

Recently, there was news that Raj Kundra is likely to make his acting debut soon. Pinkvilla reported that a film based on Kundra’s 63-day-long jail experience in 2021 in connection with the pornography case will be made soon. Reportedly, Raj Kundra will himself be acting in the film.

“The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. “The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script,” the source added. However, it should also be noted that Raj Kundra has not made any official announcement regarding this so far.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. The film features actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has Sukhee and Indian Police Force in the pipeline.