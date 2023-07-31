Raj Kundra Sports $200 Cosplay Mask At Airport; Netizens Troll 'Aisa Kaam Mat Karo Ki...'

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday, sporting yet another fancy face mask. This time, Raj opted for a cosplay-style red-and-black mask reportedly worth $200. He also carried an LED backpack displaying the superhero Spiderman. Ever since the businessman has been out on bail from an alleged pornography case, he has been wearing over-the-top face masks during his public appearances.

Netizens did not like Raj’s latest look and trolled him on Instagram. One user wrote, “Kaam Aaisa kro Ki chaar log pahchan jaye." Another commented, “to mask ke sath bag free mili hai ya bag ke sath mask free mila hai?" While one person wrote, “Kam Aisa kro ki 4logo se muh chupane k liye mask lagana pade," another commented, “Logo k paas shoes ka collection hota hai. Yeh bhai k paas mask ka collection hoga."

However, during a Twitter AMA session earlier, the businessman had revealed the reason behind wearing such bizarre masks to cover his face. In April this year, he held a #AskRaj session and promised to answer questions “as truthfully and bluntly as possible". When asked about his masks, Raj Kundra wrote, “I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now!"

I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law! #AskRaj https://t.co/81YmwVrPtA— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 1, 2022

“I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law!" he said in another Tweet. He also joked that his collection was overflowing from his cupboard and was getting out of control.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 for alleged production of pornography. He was booked under several sections of the IPC, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. He was granted bail in September of that year.