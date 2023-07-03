Raj Thackeray Equates Maharashtra Political Crisis With This 1979 Marathi Film

Exactly a year after the state of Maharashtra survived political turmoil, the state has history repeating itself with a new crisis taking over. A year ago on June 30, Eknath Shinde, who rebelled against Shiv Sena, was sworn in as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister. The current government had celebrated its anniversary just two days ago. On Sunday, there was fresh unrest as Ajit Pawar rebelled against the NCP, triggering a vertical split. Ajit Pawar joined hands with the governing Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to become the Deputy Chief Minister.

Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena recently made a tweet, addressing the issue where he mentioned Digu Tipnis, the protagonist from the popular 1979 Marathi film Sinhasan.

आज महाराष्ट्राचा सिंहासन सिनेमातील शेवटच्या दृश्यातील ‘दिगू टिपणीस’ झाला . उद्धव ठाकरेंचं ओझं शरद पवारांना उतरवायचं होतं, त्याचा पहिला अंक आज पार पडला. पवारांची (राष्ट्रवादीची) पहिली टीम सत्तेच्या दिशेने रवाना झाली, यथावकाश दुसरी पण सत्तेच्या सोपानासाठी रुजू होईलच ! तसंही… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 2, 2023

He said that the last scene of the film Sinhasan concerning Digu Tipnis, played by Nilu Phule, has happened in real life. In the movie, Digu Tipni, an honest journalist, reveals a network of connections between political figures and labour organisations, etc by tapping their phones. The plot discusses the relationship between Mumbai’s entrepreneurial community and governmental corruption.

Digu Tipnis provides us with an analytical perspective on the party’s internal conflicts and the corruption in his capacity as a reporter. Although the state is experiencing a serious water crisis and drought, the leaders of the ruling party are still working to consolidate their position of power. Digu Tipnis’ psyche is ultimately affected by seeing this political game, and he loses his sanity towards the end of the film. Raj Thackeray has drawn a parallel between Digu Tipnis and the common citizen of Maharashtra.

“Sharad Pawar wanted to take down the burden of Uddhav Thackeray. The first issue of it was completed today. Pawar’s first team left for power, and as soon as possible, the second one will join for power," said Raj Thackeray further in his tweet adding that he cannot imagine how low-level the politics of Maharashtra had become and that it broke his heart to think what lay ahead for the state.