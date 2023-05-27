Raja Fame Sanjay Kapoor All Set For Big Screen Return With These Films

Sanjay Kapoor, despite his commendable acting skills, was among the few actors in Bollywood who did not attain the recognition he deserved in the industry. However, his performances in Raja and Sirf Tum were highly praised and became blockbuster hits.

Sanjay Kapoor appeared alongside Madhuri Dixit in the film Raja, and actress Priya Gill played the lead role in Sirf Tum. It is worth noting that in both these films, the actresses received significant recognition for their impact on the movie’s success.

In Bollywood, where many actors rose to stardom after a single successful film, Sanjay Kapoor’s trajectory took a different turn. Despite delivering two hit movies, he did not receive any new offers.

Reflecting on the disappointment of not getting work, Sanjay Kapoor expressed in a 2009 interview, “While success is often thought to bring about change, with producers and directors seeking you out after a film’s success, his experience was quite the opposite. No one approached him; instead, he found himself patiently waiting for new opportunities to come his way”.

Despite having strong familial ties to renowned actor Anil Kapoor and producer Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor struggled to secure film projects due to his involvement in several unsuccessful films. Even the few opportunities he did manage to receive in films failed to resonate with viewers. Despite his commendable acting skills, Sanjay Kapoor struggled to leave a lasting impression in the film industry. To find better prospects, he ventured into television and OTT platforms.

Sanjay Kapoor made his acting debut with the 1995 Prem, starring Tabu as the female lead. Although the film failed at the box office, it managed to gain a dedicated fan base over time. The film, produced by Boney Kapoor, revolves around the protagonist Sanjay Verma, who experiences vivid hallucinations of his past life as Shantanu.

He was last seen in the Television series, The Gone Game. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including Bloody Daddy, Merry Christmas, Sleepless Night, and Murder Mubarak. The actor has also appeared in The Fame Game, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Mission Mangal, Soch, and more.

On the personal front, the actor tied the wedding knot in 1997 with Maheep Sandhu. The couple is blessed with two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.