Rajat Bedi Makes Big Accusation Against Rakesh Roshan, Says He Removed His Scenes From Koi Mil Gaya

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi recently revealed shocking details about his 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The actor opened up about being ‘completely cut out’ from the film’s publicity and promotions. And not just that, several scenes of him with Preity and Hrithik were also edited out.

In an interview with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat shared his ‘biggest disappointment’ with Koi Mil Gaya despite the film being a big hit. “My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible.”

He also added, “I had a lot of scenes in the film with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. But after the final cut, many of those were edited out.” Rajat revealed that his biggest reason for taking a break from acting and starting a new life in Canada was also because of Koi Mil Gaya.

The actor added that despite getting fame and recognition he was not getting money. He recollected doing films with Sunny Deol but all the cheques hat he received bounced. “Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like ‘how will I grow?’ I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household. And I had friends from very high-society, who were running companies worth Rs 2000 crores. I asked myself ‘getting popular is fine, but where is the money?”

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi Mil Gaya was released back in 2003. Back then, the film went on to become the highest-grossing film in Bollywood and was declared a massive hit. Rajat played the role of an antagonist in the film. Apart from Koi Mil Gaya, Rajat also played pivotal roles in movies including Hero: Love Story of a Spy, International Khilladi, Hera Pheri among others.