Rajeev Sen Visits Charu Asopa's New House, Spends Time With Daughter Zaina; Watch Video

Even though Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have parted ways, they continue to share a cordial relationship for their daughter Zaina. Recently, Sushmita Sen’s brother visited Charu Asopa’s new house in Mumbai to spend time with his little princess. He later dropped a video on his Instagram handle sharing a glimpse of the adorable moments he spent with Zaina. The video also featured Charu Asopa. “My little princess 😘❤️ #daddydaughter #mastitime," Rajeev wrote in the caption of his post.

Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and showered love on Zaina. “She is a cute copy of your mum….God bless your family," one of the fans wrote. “Ziana tum dono ka lucky charm bachha hai," another comment read.

Rajeev’s visit to Charu Asopa’s new house comes days after the former also expressed his desire and told E-Times, “If Charu invites me I would certainly go. I feel I can be her best friend apart from being a father to my daughter Ziana.”

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, in just a few months, the two parted ways again and headed for divorce.

Later in an interview, Charu mentioned that she and Rejeev want to maintain a cordial relationship so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up. “When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun,” the former Mere Angne Mein actress told Hindustan Times.