Rajeev Sen's Comment On Ex-wife Charu Asopa's Post Sparks Many Questions

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa got married on June 7, 2019. After their marriage, their daughter Ziana was born in 2021. But soon, they started having troubles and differences in their marital life. Since then their relationship has been a topic of media discussion. The couple finally obtained a divorce after 5 years of marriage on June 8, 2023.

Although they have been divorced for about a month now, they seem to maintain a cordial relationship. A recent comment from Rajeev on Charu’s Instagram post has caused a stir among netizens. And it seems that their friendship has remained intact even after the divorce.

Recently, Charu shared a video on social media, and Rajeev reacted to it. The ex-husband commented on her video by writing, “Ati Sundar (Very beautiful)." However, as soon as social media users noticed Rajeev’s comment, they got confused. Many started questioning whether they have patched up again after the divorce. This was the video posted by Charu on Instagram:

Reportedly, last year, the couple attempted to have a second chance at marriage, but they failed to work it out, so they parted ways and got divorced this year. But despite their separation, they have decided to stay committed to their daughter and co-parent her. Charu shared on her Youtube vlog that once she was going to work, she left Ziana with her ex-husband.

Charu is known for her work in many Television serials. She started her entertainment industry journey with the TV serial Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2009. Later, she also worked in shows like Baalveer, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein and Jiji Maa. She is currently playing a negative lead in Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Her ex-husband Rajeev Sen is a model, a successful entrepreneur and the brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. He also runs a YouTube channel of his own.