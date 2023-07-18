Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary 2023: Best Movies and Songs of the 'First Superstar of Bollywood'

RAJESH KHANNA DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Rajesh Khanna, the ‘First Superstar of Bollywood’, was one of the most beloved and iconic actors in the history of the Hindi film industry. His popularity during his time was unparalleled. Rajesh Khanna’s brilliance as an actor is remembered for his roles that not only entertained but also imparted social lessons, evoking a deep emotional connection with the audience.

His performances were so impactful that they often moved people to tears. In the 1960s and 1970s, Rajesh Khanna dominated Bollywood with a string of consecutive hits, earning him the endearing nickname ‘Kaka.’ From the plethora of box office hits and critical masterpieces, here are some of his most loved movies.

Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary 2023: Top Movies

Anand (1971)

A cult classic directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Anand, gave fans a hard time controlling their tears. This was a story of a cancer patient who knows he is in his last ages of life yet teaches everyone around him to live life in the purest form. This movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna brought together a memorable cinematic pairing that remains etched in the minds of fans. Amar Prem (1972)

A movie way ahead of its time that showed a mature love story between an abandoned woman who is forced towards prostitution and a rich businessman. Kaka’s cinematic brilliance was seen in the movie with amazing acting and dialogue delivery. Aradhana (1969)

Aradhana depicted a poignant tale filled with emotional dilemmas that deeply resonated with every viewer. The love story of Arun and Vandana, which led to their secret marriage and Vandana’s pregnancy, showcased the complexities of their relationship. The unexpected tragedy of Arun’s death in a plane crash brought further challenges for Vandana. The film took audiences on an emotional rollercoaster as they witnessed Vandana’s journey and her years spent in jail. Bawarchi (1972)

One of his most loved and critically acclaimed movies Bawarchi was a story of a servant that helps a middle-class family in turmoil and brings them back together. The plot revolves around how he tries to make the family sustain together. Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

This beautiful movie portrayed the profound bond between humans and animals, highlighting the deep love that exists between them. Haathi Mere Saathi touched the hearts of viewers by emphasizing the profound connection that can be formed with our animal counterparts.

Rajesh Khanna Death Anniversary 2023: Top Songs

One of the major highlights of Rajesh Khanna’s filmography was the melodies that were part of it. The trio of him, Kishore Kumar and RD Burman has produced some of the classics of the era which are enjoyed as the gems of Bollywood to date. Here are some of the most famous songs from his movies.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

A fun song that makes you move your feet every time you hear it, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar remains etched in the hearts of the audience. The song was from the movie Aap ki Kasam and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

O Mere Dil Ke Chain, sung by Kishore Kumar, continues to tug at the heartstrings and captivate people with its timeless appeal. The song is from the film Mere Jeevan Saathi. https://youtu.be/FFbc-jXkADs

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Kishore Kumar’s soulful song Mere Sapno Ki Rani in the movie Aradhana takes place in a captivating location, where the actor sings it with heartfelt emotions in the back of a car, adding to the enchanting charm of the song. https://youtu.be/9PdSmDRGIwM

Yeh Shaam Mastani

Yeh Shaam Mastani is a song that made everyone emotional was written by Anand Bakshi and composed by RD Burman for the movie Kati Patang. https://youtu.be/lbfWsIpXsCA

Roop Tera Mastana

A chartbuster that made the audience dance madly, the song was written so beautifully and had one of the most-catchy lyrics. https://youtu.be/dyEdcOhxJNQ

Written SD Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar was one of the most loved songs of a very famous album Aradhana.